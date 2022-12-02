Christmas trees and wreaths presented to Virginia governor for 2022 holiday season

The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association presented Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin with two Christmas trees and four wreaths on November 29.

The Christmas trees and wreaths will decorate Virginia’s Executive Mansion this holiday season.

After presentation of the trees and wreaths, Gov. Youngkin presented the farm owners and the VCTGA with a proclamation recognizing December as Virginia Christmas Tree Month.

“We thank the Clouse and Houston families for the beautiful trees and wreaths, and the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association for all they do to assist our farmers and growers,” Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said in a press release. “Christmas tree farming is an important part of the Commonwealth’s agriculture and forestry industries. Virginia farmers grow cypresses, firs, pines, and spruces, on more than 460 farms across the Commonwealth, for wholesale, retail, and choose-and-cut customers. Visiting a Christmas tree farm provides a great opportunity to contribute to enterprising Virginia businesses and support local farmers.”

The press release stated that more than 4.3 million Christmas trees generate sales of $11.6 million from Christmas tree farmers in Virginia, and the Commonwealth is the seventh leading state in Christmas tree inventory, sixth in total tree acreage in production and 13th in number of operations with Christmas tree sales. More than 10,000 acres in Virginia are in Christmas tree production, led by Grayson, Floyd, Loudoun, Culpeper and Chesterfield counties.

“In addition to the economic benefit, Christmas trees are both renewable and recyclable, and as for every tree cut, growers replant two to three seedlings in its place,” Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Joseph Guthrie said in the press release. “I have fond memories of picking out the perfect Virginia grown Christmas tree with my family, and I encourage all Virginians to make their own holiday memories and traditions by supporting Virginia businesses and visiting a Christmas tree farm.”

Christmas tree growers in Virginia can be found online, as well as information about the kind of tree to choose, wreaths and other holiday decorations.