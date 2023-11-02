Countries
Home Christian artist Lauren Daigle’s Kaleidoscope tour comes to JPJ on March 15
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Christian artist Lauren Daigle’s Kaleidoscope tour comes to JPJ on March 15

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Lauren Daigle
Photo by Jeremy Cowart

Two-time Grammy Award winning artist Lauren Daigle’s Kaleidoscope tour is coming to the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on March 15.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 10.

Daigle has been on the road since September, sharing her song “You Say” and recent single “Thank God I Do”. After the successful U.S. arena tour, Daigle has added a spring 2024 leg to her tour kicking off in Charlotte on Feb. 22 and running through early June.

Daigle’s 2024 dates will continue to support the artist’s longstanding partnerships with Child Fund International and with KultureCity, the latter of which adds sensory rooms – spaces designed by medical professionals and created for individuals in need of a quieter, more secure environment from which to enjoy events – at arenas along the tour.

Daigle’s work was honored as a 2023 Billboard Music Awards finalist in three categories: Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album (Lauren Daigle), and Top Christian Song (“Thank God I Do”).

Daigle is a two-time Grammy, seven-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music and 12-time GMA Dove Music Award winner.

When “Look Up Child” debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts.

Off stage, Daigle remains committed to investing her time to promote music education, work with at-risk youth, and provide care for children, the elderly, and those in need through The Price Fund, an organization she founded in 2018. To date, she has distributed more than $2.5 million to 42 nonprofits around the world.

For more information, visit www.laurendaigle.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

