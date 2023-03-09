Countries
Culture

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show making stop at JPJ in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published:

chris stapleton 2023 tourChris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” will make a stop in Charlottesville at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. Fan club members will have access to tickets and VIP packages starting on Tuesday.

The Charlottesville show will include special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy, 15-time CMA and 10-time ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected musicians. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, his most recent album, Starting Over, won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards.

The record follows Stapleton’s pair of Platinum-certified releases from 2017, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his Platinum breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller.

The tour kicks off March 16 in Houston, Texas, and concludes Oct. 26 in Tulsa, Okla.

Stapleton previously announced a second concert in Virginia Beach at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on July 14.

For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

