The Chesterfield Police continue their search for a 16-year-old teen who has been missing from Midlothian since Dec. 29.

Hayland Johnson may be in Louisa County or Baltimore, Md.

Johnson is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’6” tall and weights 128 lbs.

If you have any information regarding Johnson or his disappearance, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or 1-800-THE-LOST.