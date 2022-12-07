Menu
news chesterfield county police seek information on missing 19 year old male
News

Chesterfield County: Police seek information on missing 19-year-old male

Chris Graham
Published:

Marcus James JohnsonThe Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 19-year-old male.

Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27.

Johnson was last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 16.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

