Chesterfield County Police seek information on man reported missing on Monday

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old male.

Jamel S. McBee-Evans of the 4500 block of Valley Crest Drive in Chesterfield County was reported missing by his family on Monday.

McBee-Evans was last seen leaving his residence wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants and carrying a black/gray backpack. He has a tattoo on his left arm of the number 94 under a crown.

McBee-Evans left home in his vehicle, which is a black 2004 Dodge Ram with Virginia license plate VLP-8355.

Anyone with information about McBee-Evans’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.