Chesterfield County cocaine courier sentenced to 13 years in prison

A Mexican citizen was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute more than six kilograms of cocaine in Chesterfield County.

Francisco Celedon, 47, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the possession with the intent to distribute charge and three years in prison for violations of his federal supervised release stemming from a prior conviction.

Celedon met with a confidential informant to deliver more than 6 kilograms of cocaine in April 2023. Celedon was a drug courier for a Mexican drug trafficking organization, according to court documents.

Celedon met the informant outside a restaurant in Chesterfield County. Celedon showed the informant the kilograms of cocaine in his vehicle and discussed the exchange of money.

Law enforcement then moved in and arrested Celedon. At the time of the offense, Celedon was on federal supervised release for a prior federal drug trafficking crime in Alabama.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.