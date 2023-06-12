Charlottesville to distribute $340K for affordable rentals through American Rescue Plan funds

The City of Charlottesville is accepting applications for funding to acquire, rehabilitate or construct rental housing within city limits that are affordable to individuals and households.

The city anticipates $340,000 in the Home Investment Partnerships Program – American Rescue Plan funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

A mandatory pre-application workshop must be completed to apply. The city is offering two workshops on June 22. Registration is required.

Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon in the CitySpace Main Conference Room, 100 5th St. NE, Charlottesville

Thursday, June 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the NDS Conference Room, 605 E. Main St., Charlottesville

Successful applications will be designed to create meaningful and lasting impact for beneficiaries, will be cost-effective and scheduled to be completed within 24 months of the commitment of funds.

Rentals must be affordable to those with incomes at or below 60 percent of the Charlottesville area median income based on HUD 2023 income limits that serve the qualifying populations of HUD’s HOME-ARP implementation notice, including households experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, and persons fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault stalking, and human trafficking.

More information is available online.

For more information, contact Anthony Warn at [email protected] or (434) 970-3093.