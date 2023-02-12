Countries
Charlottesville, TJHC launch online survey to identify housing needs
Charlottesville, TJHC launch online survey to identify housing needs

Crystal Graham
The City of Charlottesville and the Thomas Jefferson HOME Consortium are making a plan for the use of federal housing resources.

To help prioritize the federal funding for the next five years, they are inviting anyone living or working in the City of Charlottesville, or Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa or Nelson counties to complete an online survey.

By sharing feedback, those who live and work in the region can help TJHC identify the most pressing housing and community needs affecting residents.

The survey will remain open until Sunday, Feb. 19.

If you have questions or need assistance, email [email protected] or [email protected].

For more information, visit the TJHC website.

Ending homelessness: What can Waynesboro do to prevent the next Tent City?

