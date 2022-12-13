Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news charlottesville three men sentenced for robbing alleged drug dealer threatening bystander with gun
News & Views

Charlottesville: Three men sentenced for robbing alleged drug dealer

Crystal Graham
Published:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in 2021, were sentenced to federal prison terms Monday.

Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian Anderson, 40, and Quincy Brock, 27, all pled guilty in September to participating in a pair of armed robberies, and Morton and Brock also pled guilty to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

On Monday, in federal district court in Charlottesville, Morton was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison. Brock was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and Anderson received a sentence of 24 months.

A fourth defendant, Corey Ramont Kinney, 48, previously pleaded guilty to similar charges and will be sentenced at a later date.

In August 2021, Morton allegedly recruited Brock, Anderson and Kinney to rob a local drug dealer with the promise of splitting $50,000 in cash he believed to be hidden in an apartment in Albemarle County. While Morton waited offsite, Brock, Anderson and Kinney forced entry into the apartment and held a female victim at gunpoint as they searched the apartment and the female victim’s car. While not finding the cash, the trio of robbers nevertheless took the female victim’s phone and other personal items.

When they returned empty-handed, Morton insisted they locate the drug dealer’s cash at a second location on Prospect Avenue in Charlottesville the same night.  Armed with pistols, all four men drove to the second location and stole a safe containing approximately $50,000 as well as another victim’s purse. As they were leaving the apartment, Brock and Morton were intercepted by a man who was standing outside and one of them pointed their handgun at him as they fled the scene.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

From the past, into the future: the Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Rebecca Barnabi
christmas gift holiday

Holiday gift ideas for those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers
Crystal Graham

Holidays can be stressful enough, but when you add in a person living with dementia, gatherings with family and friends become more complex. Finding the right gift for our loved ones can be challenging.

Donald McEachin

Democrats lining up to run for the late Donald McEachin’s congressional seat
Chris Graham

Five Democrats have entered the race to fill the Fourth District congressional seat in the wake of the death of Congressman Donald McEachin.

staunton city schools

Staunton City Schools announce 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year
Rebecca Barnabi
Ronnie Campbell

Ronnie Campbell, Virginia state delegate, dies after lengthy battle with cancer
Chris Graham
basketball

It’s hard to imagine Texas coach Chris Beard surviving details of alleged attack on fiancée
Chris Graham
prison jail

Wife of Wallens Ridge inmate blames ‘inhumane’ lockdowns for Sunday murder
Chris Graham