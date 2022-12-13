Charlottesville: Three men sentenced for robbing alleged drug dealer

A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in 2021, were sentenced to federal prison terms Monday.

Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian Anderson, 40, and Quincy Brock, 27, all pled guilty in September to participating in a pair of armed robberies, and Morton and Brock also pled guilty to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

On Monday, in federal district court in Charlottesville, Morton was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison. Brock was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and Anderson received a sentence of 24 months.

A fourth defendant, Corey Ramont Kinney, 48, previously pleaded guilty to similar charges and will be sentenced at a later date.

In August 2021, Morton allegedly recruited Brock, Anderson and Kinney to rob a local drug dealer with the promise of splitting $50,000 in cash he believed to be hidden in an apartment in Albemarle County. While Morton waited offsite, Brock, Anderson and Kinney forced entry into the apartment and held a female victim at gunpoint as they searched the apartment and the female victim’s car. While not finding the cash, the trio of robbers nevertheless took the female victim’s phone and other personal items.

When they returned empty-handed, Morton insisted they locate the drug dealer’s cash at a second location on Prospect Avenue in Charlottesville the same night. Armed with pistols, all four men drove to the second location and stole a safe containing approximately $50,000 as well as another victim’s purse. As they were leaving the apartment, Brock and Morton were intercepted by a man who was standing outside and one of them pointed their handgun at him as they fled the scene.