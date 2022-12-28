Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for January event

Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop.

The event will feature readings by poet Amy-Sarah Marshall and prose writer Sofia Samatar.

The event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Marshall writes poetry, plays, children’s stories and fiction. She graduated with an MFA in poetry from George Mason University and has published poems in the Wisconsin Review, So to Speak, Streetlight, The Dewdrop, Phoebe, Brooklyn Review, Diner and other journals. In her day job, she has worked as a web writer, editor and content strategist, creating award-winning infographics and blog stories. A passionate activist, Marshall served on the Charlottesville Human Rights Commission and as founding president of the Charlottesville Pride Community Network, an LGBTQ+ community nonprofit. Currently, she directs SafeCville, providing safe-space trainings to businesses, nonprofits, schools and medical establishments throughout the area. She lives with her wife, two children, two dogs and two cats in Charlottesville.

Samatar is the author of the novels A Stranger in Olondria and The Winged Histories, the short story collection Tender, and the hybrid genre Monster Portraits. Her recent memoir, The White Mosque, is a prismatic record of her journey through Uzbekistan and of the strange shifts, encounters and accidents that combine to create an identity. Her work has received the William L. Crawford Award, the Astounding Award for Best New Writer, the British Fantasy Award and the World Fantasy Award. She has also been a finalist for the Locus Award, the Hugo Award, the Nebula Award and the Italo Calvino Prize. Samatar holds a PhD in African languages and literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and she currently teaches African literature, Arabic literature in translation, world literature and speculative fiction at James Madison University.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 East Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Reading Series was founded by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore in 2014. The series presents in-person readings of poetry, prose and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville.

For more information about the series, please visit readingseries.org.