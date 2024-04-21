Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue

An adult male was taken to the University of Medical Center Sunday morning for treatment of serious injuries after an assault on University Avenue in Charlottesville.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver of either of two vehicles and/or both males in the released photos.

UVA police officers were called to the 1400 block of University Ave. for the report of an assault that had just taken place at 2:06 a.m.

The incident was transferred to the Charlottesville Police Department for investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CPD at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.