Charlottesville Police investigating Saturday morning murder on East Market Street
Local, Police

Charlottesville Police investigating Saturday morning murder on East Market Street

Chris Graham
Published date:
charlottesville virginia map
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police are searching for a suspect in the murder of a man on the 200 block of East Market Street early Saturday morning.

Daniel O’Brien Hall, 48, of Charlottesville, died from gunshot wounds after being transported from the scene to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

According to Charlottesville Police, the shooting was reported at 2:59 a.m.

Detectives have not identified a suspect at this writing.

At this time, CPD does not believe this to be a random act of violence.

Charlottesville Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have other knowledge of what happened to call CPD 434-970-3280 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

CPD is also asking for businesses and residents to check their video cameras in the area with specific attention to the following areas:

  • 100-500 block of East Market Street
  • 100-500 block of East Jefferson Street
  • 100-500 block of East High Street
  • 200 block of 3rd Street NE
  • 200 block of 4th Street NW

