Charlottesville Police ask for surveillance footage to identify suspect in morning stabbing

A man received life-threatening stab wounds in an attack on West Main Street in Charlottesville Tuesday morning.

The victim is in stable condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center this afternoon, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

At 9:13 this morning, Charlottesville Police officers responded to the 700 block of W. Main St. for a reported stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.

CPD is asking the public for help identifying a suspect. Police are asking for surveillance footage of anyone in the area of the incident or the 100 block of 7th Street NW in Charlottesville.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or with possible video evidence is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.