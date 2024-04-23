Countries
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville Police ask for surveillance footage to identify suspect in morning stabbing

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

A man received life-threatening stab wounds in an attack on West Main Street in Charlottesville Tuesday morning.

The victim is in stable condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center this afternoon, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

At 9:13 this morning, Charlottesville Police officers responded to the 700 block of W. Main St. for a reported stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.

CPD is asking the public for help identifying a suspect. Police are asking for surveillance footage of anyone in the area of the incident or the 100 block of 7th Street NW in Charlottesville.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or with possible video evidence is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

