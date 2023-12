A Charlottesville man died early Tuesday from injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Owensville Road in Albemarle County.

Wilson Alden Richey, 47, of Charlottesville, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1:21 a.m. crash, according to a report from the Albemarle County Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.