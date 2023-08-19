Charlottesville housing, financial services project included in Senate budget bills

The Senate Appropriations Committee included $650,000 for the Piedmont Housing Alliance to build a permanent location for the Charlottesville Financial Opportunity Center + Housing Hub in the draft funding bills that passed out of the committee this week.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine included the money for the project among their funding priorities for the 2024-2025 budget year.

The Charlottesville Financial Opportunity Center + Housing Hub gives area residents a resource to get financial coaching and support, find help navigating housing options and resources, or get 1-on-1 assistance to prevent evictions.

“We cannot expect Virginians to have financial security without reliable housing,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We are proud to have secured funding in this draft bill for the Piedmont Housing Alliance to build a permanent location for their center that provides both housing services and financial coaching to help Virginians in the Charlottesville area achieve financial and housing stability. As this budget legislation makes its way through Congress, we will do all that we can to ensure these resources make it across the finish line.”

Other local projects included in the 2024-2025 draft funding bills