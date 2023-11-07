Central Virginia studios open for one weekend; tour includes more than 50 artists

The annual Artisans Studio Tour will allow the public to visit artists in their own working spaces. The self-guided tour is free and open to the public.

More than 50 artists in 24 studios throughout Central Virginia will have live and video demonstrations as well as educational displays in their studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12.

Pottery, furniture, weaving, fabric design, jewelry, stained glass, wood turning and quilting may be found on the tour.

A driving map of participating studios, and photos and descriptions of the work of participating artisans is available at artisanstudiotour.com.