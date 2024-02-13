Countries
Health, US & World

CDC prepares to change isolation guidelines for Americans who test positive for COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Tanakorn – stock.adobe.com)

While Centers for Disease Control data for the week ending February 3, 2024 reveals 21,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the number is 20 percent less than a year ago.

And also three times more than the lowest numbers in the United States last summer.

The CDC is expected to change its COVID-19 isolation guidance, as reported by CNN. For spring 2024, Americans will no longer have to isolate after a fever-free 24-hour period with mild or improving symptoms.

According to the Washington Post, four unnamed CDC officials said the change was discussed internally last week.

CDC has said since 2021 for Americans to isolate at least five days after testing positive for COVID-19, and then to continue to wear a mask in public. The change in isolation would bring COVID in line with guidelines for other respiratory illnesses, including influenza.

CNN reported that California and Oregon veered away from CDC guidelines and said their residents who test positive for COVID-19 no longer have to isolate for five days. Residents who no longer have symptoms do not have to isolate.

The new CDC isolation guideline would follow what many Americans are already practicing. Vanderbilt University infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner cited the latest variant, JN.1, to CNN.

“It’s producing a lot of mild infection. Lots of people are not even testing,” he said. Americans who test positive are not necessarily following guidelines to isolate. “Once they feel better, they’re going back to their normal activities. They are not rigorously putting themselves in isolation for five days.”

COVID-19 continues to circulate states in America at high levels, but causing severe disease less frequently, according to the CDC.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

