Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home CDC announces new variant of COVID-19 with so far low public health risk
Health, US & World

CDC announces new variant of COVID-19 with so far low public health risk

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© peterschreiber.media – stock.adobe.com)

The Centers for Disease Control reports a new variant of COVID-19 called BA.2.87.1, which appears to be creating a low public health risk at this time.

CDC continues to monitor the new variant closely and will update as more information is available.

The new Omicron variant has been detected nine times in the Republic of South Africa. The viruses came from specimens collected from September to December 2023 and were posted to a public database on January 31, 2024. As of February 8, no clinical cases of BA.2.87.1 have been identified in the United States or anywhere outside of South Africa.

CDC is monitoring sequences from patient cases and other surveillance systems that include incoming international travelers and wastewater. The fact that only nine cases have been detected in one country since the first specimen was collected in September suggests it does not appear to be highly transmissible so far.

CDC is closely tracking BA.2.87.1 because it has more than 30 changes in the spike protein of the virus when compared to XBB.1.5, the variant that the updated (2023-2024) vaccine is designed to protect against. The spike protein is what our immune system targets when a virus enters our bodies. Our immune systems are primed to protect us through immunity gained from vaccines and previous infections. In theory, variants with multiple changes in the spike protein could increase the possibility of escape from this immunity.

In the past year, several variants have had significant changes in their spike protein. Despite the changes, existing immunity from vaccines and previous infections still provides good protection. We do not yet know how well existing immunity holds up against BA.2.87.1. However, our immune systems now have several years of experience with the COVID-19 virus and vaccines, generally providing protection against a wide range of variants.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 SJ McDonald: Rockbridge County native, songwriter pursuing her country-music dreams
2 Staunton branch of NAACP responds to reports of racism in local, Virginia schools
3 Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’
4 Torrid Virginia faces streaking Pitt, which has quietly won five of its last six
5 Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Latest News

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Breaking down the matchup between streaking Virginia, Pitt

Chris Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Police, Virginia

Violent felon to serve seven years in Virginia prison for possessing stolen firearm

Crystal Graham

A Richmond man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after police were called to help in a domestic dispute.

mugshot of woman and sword
Police, Virginia

Virginia woman swings sword at police officer, unrelated person; no injuries reported

Crystal Graham

A Virginia woman swung a sword at a police officer attempting to serve a warrant in the Leesburg on Thursday, according to police.

dog taking vitamin from man's hand
Virginia

Pet drug company to pay $23M for shipping drugs without vet prescriptions

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Sports

Youngkin’s ‘Glenn Dome’ ‘not ready for prime time,’ doomed by partisan speech

Chris Graham
buddy
Local, Police

Plea hearing scheduled Wednesday in shooting death of Virginia vet’s service dog

Crystal Graham
housing
Economy, Virginia

Virginia invests $12M to reduce homelessness throughout state

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status