Cat’s Cradle has extended the deadline for donations to this year’s Beat the Heat to Saturday, April 6, 2024, with only $6,000 left to reach the $50,000 fundraising goal.

The deadline was yesterday to help the nonprofit with kitten season and get cats fixed so they can live a life free from having litter after litter of kittens.

Spay/neuter assistance is one of the most important programs the nonprofit offer to make a long-term difference in shelter intake and euthanasia.

Donations are welcome online or through USPS at Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. From big donations to small ones, every dollar helps. Cat’s Cradle thanks the community for putting compassion into action.

