Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia

Waynesboro City Schools had another incident involving a firearm on school property – this time at William Perry Elementary School.

A student at the school is reported to have found a bookbag under a bush on school grounds. The student brought the bookbag to a teacher on duty.

Drug paraphernalia and a gun were found inside the bag.

“School division administration and the Waynesboro Police Department responded to William Perry,” said Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, in a statement sent to parents. “The drug paraphernalia and gun were confiscated by the Waynesboro Police Department.”

An investigation is under way, according to Barber.

“Our students and staff are safe,” he said. “We appreciate the responsible actions of our student. Safety is our top priority.”

In March, a sixth-grader at Kate Collins Middle School was arrested for bringing an airsoft gun on school property. The juvenile, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with a class 6 felony. A student reported to administrators that a fellow classmate had a firearm leading to the search and discovery.

Augusta Free Press has reached out to the Waynesboro Police Department for additional details.

