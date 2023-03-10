Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news waynesboro kate collins middle school student searched for firearm
Local

Waynesboro: Kate Collins Middle School student searched for firearm

Crystal Graham
Published:

Waynesboro Public SchoolsA student reported to Kate Collins Middle School administrators today that a fellow classmate had a firearm.

Waynesboro school staff located the student in question and conducted a search. The school also contacted the Waynesboro Police Department for assistance.

The school administration and police department determined the student had an airsoft gun. Airsoft guns are designed to resemble actual guns but are most often used in mock combat. Unlike paintball guns, airsoft uses 6 mm round BBs made of hard plastic. Airsoft BBs sting on bare skin but can cause further injury if the eye area is hit.

Upon completion of the threat assessment, it was determined that no students or staff were in danger.

The social media post explaining what happened thanked the student for reporting the potential firearm to school administrators “just as they have been taught to do.”

For any questions regarding the incident, contact Ryan Barber at (540) 946-4600.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

spring clean up waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro asking for volunteers to clean up along river, streams on Earth Day

Crystal Graham
norfolk
Virginia

Ship repair contractor to expand Norfolk headquarters with $500,000 investment

Rebecca Barnabi

Advanced Integrated Technologies (AIT) is a ship repair contractor for the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and the marine, industrial and commercial industries in North America.

police investigation
Virginia

55-year-old Richmond man dead from likely gunshot wound

Crystal Graham

A Richmond man is dead after police officers responded to a report of a shooting last night at 10:16 p.m.

albemarle county
Local

Albemarle County home fire results in $75k in damages

Crystal Graham
sick black man
Virginia

VDH monitoring meningococcal disease outbreak including three fatal cases

Crystal Graham
credit card payment
Culture

‘On a dangerous trajectory:’ Americans increase credit card debt by $180.3 billion

Rebecca Barnabi
arlington train crystal city
Virginia

Individual extricated from underneath a train in Arlington County

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy