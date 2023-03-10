Waynesboro: Kate Collins Middle School student searched for firearm

A student reported to Kate Collins Middle School administrators today that a fellow classmate had a firearm.

Waynesboro school staff located the student in question and conducted a search. The school also contacted the Waynesboro Police Department for assistance.

The school administration and police department determined the student had an airsoft gun. Airsoft guns are designed to resemble actual guns but are most often used in mock combat. Unlike paintball guns, airsoft uses 6 mm round BBs made of hard plastic. Airsoft BBs sting on bare skin but can cause further injury if the eye area is hit.

Upon completion of the threat assessment, it was determined that no students or staff were in danger.

The social media post explaining what happened thanked the student for reporting the potential firearm to school administrators “just as they have been taught to do.”

For any questions regarding the incident, contact Ryan Barber at (540) 946-4600.