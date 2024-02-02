Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bipartisan bill banning junk fees passes out of Virginia Senate committee
Business/Econ, Politics, Virginia

Bipartisan bill banning junk fees passes out of Virginia Senate committee

Chris Graham
Published date:
congress money
(© Payllik – stock.adobe.com)

Junk fees, the surprise fees that come with phone upgrades, concert tickets, hotel stays, the rest, cost the average Virginia family more than $3,200 a year.

Senate Bill 388, which passed out of a State Senate committee this week, would effectively ban the junk fees, by requiring businesses to disclose and advertise upfront any mandatory fees that are included in the total price of a product or service.

“This bill increases transparency and protects Virginia consumers from surprise junk fees,” the bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Stella Pekarsky, D-Fairfax, said after a 13-1 vote in the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology advanced her bill to the Senate floor.

“Even kids running lemonade stands know they can’t charge someone more than the price they put on the sign. My bill will hold corporations to that same standard, and I appreciate my colleagues’ support in advancing it today,” Pekarsky said.

The hidden junk fees are usually not displayed until near or at the end of a transaction and often contradict the price that was initially advertised. According to a national poll from Data for Progress, an overwhelming majority of voters, including 81 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of Republicans, strongly support efforts to end the practice of junk fees.

“This common-sense, pro-consumer bill will increase transparency and save hardworking Virginians money,” said Rhena Hicks, the executive director of Freedom Virginia, a Norfolk-based nonprofit that works toward the advancement of economic security policies through grassroots activism, voter engagement and legislative advocacy.

“From renting a car to upgrading a cell phone, hardworking Virginians deserve to know the total cost of a product upfront instead of at checkout,” Hicks said. “We’re grateful to Sen. Pekarsky for tackling this important issue and look forward to passing this bill out of the full Senate soon.”

Del. Adele McClure, D-Arlington, is carrying the companion bill, HB 1320, in the House of Delegates. The House bill has been assigned to Labor and Commerce Subcommittee #2.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Man sentenced to four life terms plus 43 years for 2021 mass shooting in Norfolk

Crystal Graham
uva ryan dunn ncst
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Clemson

Chris Graham

Clemson led shorthanded Louisville by 24 with 12:15 to go on Tuesday night, but let the Cardinals get within four twice in the final minute before holding on for a 70-64 win.

cedar hill suspect vehicle
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police working to identify two vehicles in shots fire incident Thursday

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Police Department has released two vehicles of interest in relation to an incident yesterday in Cedar Hill.

police photos of suspect in check fraud
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County man arrested in check fraud case that may be related to mailbox thefts

Crystal Graham
library banned books
Local, Politics

Mailbag: Reader defends Augusta County School Board on book policies

Chris Graham
uva andrew rohde
Basketball, Sports

UVA Hoops Mailbag: Andrew Rohde playing time, no touches for the bigs

Chris Graham
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty forces OT, but New Mexico State battles past Flames in 79-73 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status