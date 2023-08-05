Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen at hospital on Friday
Public Safety, Virginia

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen at hospital on Friday

Chris Graham
Published date:

William K. ReganThe Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

William K. Regan was last seen at the Bedford Memorial Hospital on Friday at 6:15 a.m.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black short-sleeve T-shirt, a green vest, a hat and black slippers.

He was driving a 2015 blue Kia Sportage with VA tag: TWS-1202.

He has been getting confused recently and his cell phone was left at home.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Dispatch at 540-586-7827.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Chain-reaction crashes, 12 (!) in all, snarl traffic on I-64, I-81 in Augusta County
2 Augusta County leaders demand that member turn over closed session recordings
3 Three people able to escape house fire in Harrisonburg: No injuries, $125K in damages
4 Waynesboro Schools welcomes new, returning staff to 2023-2024 school year
5 Harrisonburg Police, Fire, 911 plan mass casualty training for Friday morning

Latest News

smith aquatic and fitness center charlottesville pool
Local

Charlottesville: Smith AFC pool to close Aug. 19 – Sept. 4 for annual maintenance

Crystal Graham
new realm ODU golden ale craft beer
Culture, Virginia

ODU branded craft beer to be sold in Hampton Roads beginning Aug. 7

Crystal Graham

Old Dominion University has partnered with a craft brewery to produce a series of custom ODU branded beers with the first available this fall.

solar
Columns, Economy, Politics

How America undervalues working people, and how workers are fighting back

Andrew Moss

America is one of the wealthiest nations in the world. Yet when compared to other advanced industrialized countries, it fares dismally in national laws and policies affecting workers.

soybeans in farmer's hands
Virginia

Some like it hot: Heat drives production of crops in Tidewater region

Crystal Graham
mega millions
U.S.

Mega Millions jackpot likely to be highest in game’s history; estimated at $1.55 billion

Crystal Graham
megamillions-virginia-lottery
Virginia

Three tickets in Virginia win more than $10K in Mega Millions drawing

Crystal Graham
baseball
Sports

FredNats sweep doubleheader from Salem Red Sox on Friday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy