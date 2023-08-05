Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen at hospital on Friday

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

William K. Regan was last seen at the Bedford Memorial Hospital on Friday at 6:15 a.m.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black short-sleeve T-shirt, a green vest, a hat and black slippers.

He was driving a 2015 blue Kia Sportage with VA tag: TWS-1202.

He has been getting confused recently and his cell phone was left at home.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Dispatch at 540-586-7827.