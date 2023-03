The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old.

Shaun Alexanderlane Hiner was last seen on Monday at his home in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County.

If you have any information on Hiner’s whereabouts, contact Inv. Burnette at 540-586-4800 ext. 4066 or Bedford County Dispatch at 540-586-7827.