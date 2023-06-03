Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsbe on the lookout for harmful algae blooms in natural water this summer
Local

Be on the lookout for harmful algae blooms in natural water this summer

Crystal Graham
Published date:
birds
(© LUGOSTOCK – stock.adobe.com)

The Blue Ridge Health District is reminding Virginians to use caution when swimming this summer in a natural body of water.

With warmer weather, they warn, harmful algae blooms may pose a health risk to you and your loved ones.

According to the BRHD, harmful algae blooms are normal to water ecosystems but can become harmful when, under certain conditions, they produce toxins that are dangerous to humans, fish, wildlife and pets.

Signs of HABs

  • The water is discolored and has changed color to blue, green, brown, or red
  • Foam, scum, algae mats or oil spill-like streaks float on the surface of the water
  • The water has a foul odor
  • Dead fish or animals float in the water or wash up on the shore

Before swimming in a body of water, examine the area for these signs. If you identify any of them, or see a HAB advisory for the area, avoid the water.

To keep track of reported HABs and advisories in Virginia, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/waterborne-hazards-control/algal-bloom-surveillance-map/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.
2 Update: Chief Medical Examiner identifies skeletal remains found in Augusta County
3 Environmental groups blast Biden capitulation to Manchin on Mountain Valley Pipeline
4 U.S. Senate says no to Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans
5 Augusta County: Woman in custody after standoff with sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

jan. 6 capitol insurrection
U.S./World

Conspirators for the Constitution: When anti-government speech becomes sedition

John Whitehead
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of June 5-9

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

American Shakespeare Center
Culture

American Shakespeare Center announces schedule for 35th anniversary season

Chris Graham

American Shakespeare Center’s 35th anniversary season continues with a summer slate of Shakespeare comedies at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton.

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Gwinnett Braves dominate Norfolk, 16-0: Season-worst loss for Tides

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels break losing skid with walk-off win on Friday night

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals fall to Delmarva, 7-3, snapping eight-game winning streak

Chris Graham
Local

Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy