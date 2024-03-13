Baseball: #15 Virginia explodes for six in the sixth in 6-2 win over William & Mary

Virginia trailed William & Mary 2-0 into the middle innings, but a six-spot in the sixth put the 15th-ranked ‘Hoos on top to stay in a 6-2 win at Disharoon Park on Tuesday.

Casey Saucke led the inning off with a solo homer, his fifth homer of the season, to get Virginia (14-3) on the board.

Later in the inning, back-to-back two-run doubles Ethan Anderson and Luke Hanson put Virginia up 5-2, before Hanson scored on a throwing error to make it 6-2.

Ryan Osinski (3-0, 5.40 ERA) got the win in relief on a staff day, putting in a scoreless inning in middle relief.

Virginia returns to action on Friday with the first in a three-game series with seventh-ranked Wake Forest at The Dish.