Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Baseball: #15 Virginia explodes for six in the sixth in 6-2 win over William & Mary
Baseball, Sports

Baseball: #15 Virginia explodes for six in the sixth in 6-2 win over William & Mary

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball ncaa tournament
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia trailed William & Mary 2-0 into the middle innings, but a six-spot in the sixth put the 15th-ranked ‘Hoos on top to stay in a 6-2 win at Disharoon Park on Tuesday.

Casey Saucke led the inning off with a solo homer, his fifth homer of the season, to get Virginia (14-3) on the board.

Later in the inning, back-to-back two-run doubles Ethan Anderson and Luke Hanson put Virginia up 5-2, before Hanson scored on a throwing error to make it 6-2.

Ryan Osinski (3-0, 5.40 ERA) got the win in relief on a staff day, putting in a scoreless inning in middle relief.

Virginia returns to action on Friday with the first in a three-game series with seventh-ranked Wake Forest at The Dish.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Ad calls on Youngkin to ‘do the right thing’ to protect reproductive freedom
2 Virginia married couple’s death by carbon monoxide ruled homicide-suicide
3 Necropsy complete on second whale that washed ashore in Virginia Beach
4 Virginia knows what it needs to do in the ACC Tournament: Win, and you’re in
5 Is it finally Taine Time? Murray, again, has earned the minutes simply given to others

Latest News

Basketball, Sports

Miami, Final Four team a year ago, ends season with 10th straight loss

Chris Graham
kenny payne louisville
Basketball, Sports

Louisville falls to NC State, 94-85: The end of the Kenny Payne era is nigh

Chris Graham

Kenny Payne is, almost certainly, done at Louisville, after finishing Year 2 with an 8-24 mark following a 94-85 loss to NC State in the first round of the 2024 ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

bath county plane crash
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Bath County plane crash victims identified as Florida entrepreneur, family

Crystal Graham

A family planning to attend an event at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs that died in a plane crash on Sunday have been identified.

fascism
Politics

The state of our nation no one’s talking about: Tyranny is rising as freedom falls

John Whitehead
child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
Local

Harrisonburg launches public survey focused on improving stormwater program

Crystal Graham
notre dame micah shrewsberry
Basketball, Sports

Notre Dame, led by its freshman backcourt, advances in ACC Tournament

Chris Graham
naithan george georgia tech
Basketball, Sports

Georgia Tech’s up-and-down season ends with 84-80 loss to Notre Dame

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status