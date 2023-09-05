Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Baltimore Orioles promote top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk
Sports

Baltimore Orioles promote top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
(© quiggyt4 – Shutterstock)

The Baltimore Orioles promoted top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Holliday, 19, was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, taken by the O’s out of Stillwater (Okla.) High School.

MLB Pipeline and Baseball America both rank Holliday, a shortstop who is the son of seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, as the #1 prospect in all of baseball.

Holliday started the 2023 season at Low-A Delmarva, was moved up to High-A Aberdeen on April 25, then was called up to Double-A Bowie after the All-Star break.

Holliday, in 107 games between the three teams, hit .333 (134-for-402) with 95 runs, 26 doubles, nine triples, 10 home runs, 66 RBI, 85 walks and slashed .451/.517/.968.

Holliday ranks among all full-season minor leaguers in on-base percentage (3rd), runs (T-5th) and batting average (10th).

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday
2 Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
3 City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives
4 ‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process
5 AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Latest News

jail handcuffs
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police, U.S. Marshals arrest homicide suspect in weekend double shooting

Crystal Graham
Artificial intelligence
Politics, U.S.

Coalition encourages Congress to protect children from exploitation by AI-generated materials

Rebecca Barnabi

Artificial intelligence (AI) poses a danger with child sexual abuse materials in three categories of AI-generated materials.

tony elliott
Sports

Mailbag: Does Tony Elliott have any clue what he is doing? Will UVA win a game this year?

Chris Graham

Who is this cocky and undersized #10 who replaced Tony Muskett? The offense is nonexistent. Probably will be most of the season.

Politics, U.S.

Congressional delegation to Indo-Pacific assures U.S. commitment to global trade, commerce

Rebecca Barnabi
Schools, Virginia

UMW recognizes biology professor for ‘much-needed insight’ during COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi
Economy, Virginia

Black business owners share challenges with Congresswoman in roundtable discussion

Rebecca Barnabi
gas prices
Economy, U.S.

Analyst: Gas prices hold steady nationally in the face of spike in prices of oil

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy