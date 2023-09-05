Baltimore Orioles promote top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk

The Baltimore Orioles promoted top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Holliday, 19, was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, taken by the O’s out of Stillwater (Okla.) High School.

MLB Pipeline and Baseball America both rank Holliday, a shortstop who is the son of seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, as the #1 prospect in all of baseball.

Holliday started the 2023 season at Low-A Delmarva, was moved up to High-A Aberdeen on April 25, then was called up to Double-A Bowie after the All-Star break.

Holliday, in 107 games between the three teams, hit .333 (134-for-402) with 95 runs, 26 doubles, nine triples, 10 home runs, 66 RBI, 85 walks and slashed .451/.517/.968.

Holliday ranks among all full-season minor leaguers in on-base percentage (3rd), runs (T-5th) and batting average (10th).