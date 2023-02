The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Tyler Wines was last seen around 7:20 a.m. Thursday at his home in Brightwood.

Wines has a tattoo on his right shoulder blade. He also has a septum piercing.

Wines is originally from Augusta County and still has ties to that area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.