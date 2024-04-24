Author Stan Haynes talks presidential nominating conventions at WWPL’s next Speaker Series event

The next guest in the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum’s Speaker Series will be author Stan Haynes, who will speak on Monday, May 13, 2024 in anticipation of this summer’s presidential nominating conventions.

Gain historical perspective from Haynes and learn about the intrigue, hoopla and drama of Woodrow Wilson’s nominating conventions. Wilson emerged as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 1912 after a hard-fought battle that required forty-six ballots. He was renominated in 1916 as he attempted to keep the United States out of World War I.

Haynes has written three books on the history of presidential nominating conventions. His most recently published book, Roosevelt to Roosevelt, includes the Wilson era. The New Yorker has called Haynes “the most exhaustive chronicler of the conventions.” He has spoken at other presidential sites and has been interviewed about his books by several major media outlets.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated! The presentation will be held at the Woodrow Wilson Archives & Research Center at 325 E. Beverley Street and will also be available virtually via Zoom. Registration online is requested.

