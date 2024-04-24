Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Author Stan Haynes talks presidential nominating conventions at WWPL’s next Speaker Series event
Local, Politics

Author Stan Haynes talks presidential nominating conventions at WWPL’s next Speaker Series event

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photos courtesy of WWPL.

The next guest in the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum’s Speaker Series will be author Stan Haynes, who will speak on Monday, May 13, 2024 in anticipation of this summer’s presidential nominating conventions.

Gain historical perspective from Haynes and learn about the intrigue, hoopla and drama of Woodrow Wilson’s nominating conventions. Wilson emerged as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 1912 after a hard-fought battle that required forty-six ballots. He was renominated in 1916 as he attempted to keep the United States out of World War I.

Haynes has written three books on the history of presidential nominating conventions. His most recently published book, Roosevelt to Roosevelt, includes the Wilson era. The New Yorker has called Haynes “the most exhaustive chronicler of the conventions.” He has spoken at other presidential sites and has been interviewed about his books by several major media outlets.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated! The presentation will be held at the Woodrow Wilson Archives & Research Center at 325 E. Beverley Street and will also be available virtually via Zoom. Registration online is requested.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum, 20 N. Coalter St., Staunton, is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and the times in which he lived.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County supervisor raises issue with ‘Totally Unprofessional’ AFP column
2 Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue
3 Downtown revival, popularity of coffee makes Espresso Bar concept timely for Waynesboro
4 ‘Dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens’: Staunton Fire Chief abruptly retires
5 Spongy moth infestation causing damage, safety hazards at Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Local, Public Safety

Staunton: Rebecca Simmons of Valley Children’s Advocacy Center among Virginia ‘Unsung Heroes’

Rebecca Barnabi
airplane in sky
Economy, US & World

Department of Transportation issues new rule on airline refunds; no more ‘headaches or haggling’

Crystal Graham

Airlines are now required to promptly provide passengers with refunds when it cancels or significantly changes their flights.

noncompete agreement
Economy, US & World

Goodbye noncompetes: FCC issues rule giving more freedom to workers changing jobs

Crystal Graham

The Federal Trade Commission issued a final rule on Tuesday to ban noncompetes nationwide in an effort to give workers more freedom to change jobs.

police
Public Safety, Virginia

Update: Cessna plane tips over embankment at Pace Airport in Henry County

Crystal Graham
pregnant woman
Politics, US & World

Supreme Court to decide whether to ‘protect the fundamental rights’ of pregnant Americans

Rebecca Barnabi
planting a tree
Climate, Local

Arbor Day 2024: Women’s Club to collect plastic bags, give away trees on Saturday in Fishersville

Rebecca Barnabi
Anne Hudlow
Health, Local

Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status