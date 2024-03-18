Countries
Home Augusta County: Two men charged after target practice bullet strikes woman in nearby camper
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County: Two men charged after target practice bullet strikes woman in nearby camper

Crystal Graham
Published date:

police augusta county sheriff deputy arrestA 65-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet on East Side Highway in Augusta County on Friday after two men were allegedly shooting at a target in the area.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call for a possible gunshot wound just before 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Side Highway in the Waynesboro area of Augusta County.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they located a female victim who received minor injuries from a firearm. The victim’s name was not released.

Deputies were quickly able to determine that the cause of the incident was two males in the immediate area target practicing.

During the investigation, it was determined that there was no adequate backstop around the shooting targets. Numerous bullets struck two campers – one of which the victim was inside – and an outbuilding.

Michael Arthur Cappuzzo, 32, of Staunton, and Nicholas Paul Cappuzzo, 26, of Waynesboro, were each charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

Both suspects were released on bond.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

