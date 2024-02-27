Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments
Local, Politics

Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments

Chris Graham
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County leaders are obviously feeling the heat from citizens over the 2024 property reasessments.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors, late in the day on Monday, released a statement addressing the furor over the 2024 reassessments, which are pushing property values up significantly for many taxpayers.

Sorry that we can’t be more specific than that. We were promised, last week, a breakdown of how much reasessments are up across the county for residential and commercial property, but we’re still waiting for those numbers.

You know, not surprisingly.

“We recognize the anxiety that residents may feel as a result of the reassessment process. As stewards of our community, it is our responsibility to ensure that we strike a balance between fiscal responsibility and addressing the needs of our residents,” Board Chair Jeff Slaven was quoted in the statement.

The statement cited the avenues that taxpayers have to appeal their reassessment – involving the Augusta County Reassessment Office, the Board of Equalization, and the Augusta County Circuit Court.

You should probably assume going into this that the deck is stacked against you, if the county’s response to its loss in the Freedom of Information Act cases filed by AFP and Breaking Through Media to gain access to audio of an illegally-held closed meeting of the Board of Supervisors is any indication.

The county, through the end of September, had already spent in the area of $6,000 on outside attorneys in that case, which is still active five months, and presumably thousands of more taxpayer dollars, later.

If the county is willing to spend that much money on a cause that even the $150,000-a-year county attorney concedes is a lost cause, imagine what it will be willing to put to keeping the 2024 assessments where they are.

Sorry to be Debbie Downer here.

We had a story up last week detailing how you can go through the appeals process: you can get that information here.

Also here: contact info for your members of the Board of Supervisors, who probably should hear from you directly.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments
2 Shots fired: Charlottesville community concerned after three reports in one week
3 Alabama ruling ‘sets a dangerous precedent,’ legislation would protect access to IVF
4 Bennett has the blueprint for how to fix his offense: He just doesn’t want to use it
5 Mailbag: Should Virginia try to speed the game up to try to get more offense?

Latest News

tom perriello
Politics, US & World

Blinken names former Virginia Congressman Tom Perriello to Sudan envoy post

Chris Graham
the sampson group
Basketball, Economy

University of Virginia hoops legend Ralph Sampson building on business brand

Chris Graham

University of Virginia basketball legend Ralph Sampson is having success on the Charlottesville restaurant scene. Sampson, on Monday, announced a new venture, The Sampson Group, that seeks to build his brand into a number of new sectors.

ben cline
Op-Eds, Politics

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline thinks frozen embryos are human beings

Contributors

Congressman Ben Cline has yet to react publicly to the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling last week that that frozen embryos are people.

uva ryan dunn ncst
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: Should Virginia try to speed the game up to try to get more offense?

Chris Graham
United States Postal Service
Politics, Virginia

McClellan introduces bill to rename Petersburg Post Office after VSU’s first president

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

VCU research reveals higher risk of death for survivors of pediatric cancer after cardiac event

Rebecca Barnabi
crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police identify West Clay Street homicide victim, suspect

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status