Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsaugusta county grant opportunities announced for tourism related businesses
Local

Augusta County: Grant opportunities announced for tourism-related businesses

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County is offering grants to support and expand tourism efforts within the county.

The Tourism Marketing & Expanded Facilities Grant Program will fund new marketing campaigns for local events or businesses in Augusta County, as well as the expansion of tourism-related facilities such as new venue spaces, renovations of unique destinations and physical improvements that increase visitation.

In this competitive application process, all projects must demonstrate how they will creatively impact and increase tourism in Augusta County.

Application details

  • Interested applicants will have until May 19 to submit their applications.
  • Marketing campaigns, focused on boosting events, fairs, festivals or other tourism destinations through advertising, design, printing and promotions, are eligible to apply for up to $5,000.
  • Tourism Facility Expansion projects, which take on physical upgrades of tourist destinations, may apply for up to $10,000.
  • Funding is limited.
  • All funding proposals must be for new projects, which can include a completely new physical renovation or venue expansion aimed at increasing visitation or a new and creative marketing campaign for an existing event or business.
  • All applications will be evaluated based on their projected impact on tourism from outside the region, the degree to which they encourage off-peak travel, the strength of their marketing and promotional plan, and their overall creativity and partnerships with other Augusta County businesses.
  • Tourism facility expansions must demonstrate how they will enhance visitors’ experiences, increase sales and improve our local tourist destinations.

Those interested in applying for the Augusta County Tourism Grant Program may contact Augusta County Tourism staff at [email protected] or (540) 245-5619.

For more information, visit www.visitaugustacounty.com

Stable Craft receives award for commitment to sustainability and contributions to green tourism

In the tourism off-season: Grant funding awarded for 64 Virginia small businesses

Analysis: 2021 was a significant year of recovery for Waynesboro tourism

Harrisonburg tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021

Growth in Shenandoah Valley tourism contributes to Virginia’s overall recovery

BOOST grants available to tourism-oriented businesses in Waynesboro

Tourism to the Blue Ridge Parkway creates $1.3 billion in economic benefits 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
2 Staunton leaders vote 4-3 to back 89-cent tax rate: The political winds have shifted
3 Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson finally agree to terms: Analysis of the $260M deal
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 UVA Strong: Moving NFL tribute to Chandler, Davis, Perry another step in mourning process

Latest News

staunton
Local

Staunton leaders direct city to find alternative to Hardy Lot for new court site

Chris Graham
homeless soup winter
Virginia

Eviction prevention efforts in Arlington helped prevent homelessness during COVID-19

Crystal Graham

Eviction prevention efforts in Arlington during the COVID-19 pandemic helped thousands in 2022, leading to less unsheltered people needing services.

uva players nfl draft
Sports

UVA Strong: Moving NFL tribute to Chandler, Davis, Perry another step in mourning process

Chris Graham

The NFL gets a lot wrong, but the NFL got everything right Thursday night with the moving ceremony minutes before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft honoring slain UVA football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Culture

Appreciation: Waynesboro Players brings stories of working men and women to stage

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

‘It’s suppertime:’ “Little Shop of Horrors” brings cautionary tale to stage

Rebecca Barnabi
covid-19
U.S./World

Were pandemic school shutdowns the cause of dramatic increase in youth suicide attempts?

Chris Graham
veteran depression
U.S./World

Time for change? ‘I’ve lost more soldiers to suicide than I have to enemy combatants’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy