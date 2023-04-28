Augusta County: Grant opportunities announced for tourism-related businesses

Augusta County is offering grants to support and expand tourism efforts within the county.

The Tourism Marketing & Expanded Facilities Grant Program will fund new marketing campaigns for local events or businesses in Augusta County, as well as the expansion of tourism-related facilities such as new venue spaces, renovations of unique destinations and physical improvements that increase visitation.

In this competitive application process, all projects must demonstrate how they will creatively impact and increase tourism in Augusta County.

Application details

Interested applicants will have until May 19 to submit their applications.

Marketing campaigns, focused on boosting events, fairs, festivals or other tourism destinations through advertising, design, printing and promotions, are eligible to apply for up to $5,000.

Tourism Facility Expansion projects, which take on physical upgrades of tourist destinations, may apply for up to $10,000.

Funding is limited.

All funding proposals must be for new projects, which can include a completely new physical renovation or venue expansion aimed at increasing visitation or a new and creative marketing campaign for an existing event or business.

All applications will be evaluated based on their projected impact on tourism from outside the region, the degree to which they encourage off-peak travel, the strength of their marketing and promotional plan, and their overall creativity and partnerships with other Augusta County businesses.

Tourism facility expansions must demonstrate how they will enhance visitors’ experiences, increase sales and improve our local tourist destinations.

Those interested in applying for the Augusta County Tourism Grant Program may contact Augusta County Tourism staff at [email protected] or (540) 245-5619.

For more information, visit www.visitaugustacounty.com

Related stories

Stable Craft receives award for commitment to sustainability and contributions to green tourism

In the tourism off-season: Grant funding awarded for 64 Virginia small businesses

Analysis: 2021 was a significant year of recovery for Waynesboro tourism

Harrisonburg tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021

Growth in Shenandoah Valley tourism contributes to Virginia’s overall recovery

BOOST grants available to tourism-oriented businesses in Waynesboro

Tourism to the Blue Ridge Parkway creates $1.3 billion in economic benefits