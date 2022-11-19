Menu
news in the tourism off season grant funding awarded for 64 virginia small businesses
Government/Politics

In the tourism off-season: Grant funding awarded for 64 Virginia small businesses

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

More than $300,000 in matching grant funds will be awarded to 64 small business partnerships as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program (MMLP).

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the grant funding awards at the VA-1 Governor’s Tourism Summit on November 14. The program, according to a press release, will generate more than $1 million in marketing initiatives, support more than 400 jobs and impact more than 189 statewide tourism businesses and entities.

“Tourism marketing programs that drive tourism during the off-season is part of our robust strategy to grow the economy in Virginia. These marketing programs are designed to bring in year-round overnight visitation which will support small businesses and jobs in localities across Virginia. In 2021, the tourism industry supported over 185,000 jobs in Virginia and travelers spent over $69 million per day in Virginia, and we are on a growth trajectory,” Youngkin said in the press release.

Designed to leverage local marketing dollars with matching state funds with the intent to increase visitation and traveler spending during off-seasons, local partners will commit more than $782,000 of private sector funds in this funding cycle to match VTC funding.

VTC’s MMLP is designed to increase visitor spending, stimulate new tourism and extend the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand through off-season visitation. The program was a launched this year.

“February, March and April are slower months for River Rock Outfitters. Winter weather reduces our number of shoppers, and our fair-weather customers are not actively pursuing outdoor adventures. This campaign will provide fun content to market River Rock Outfitter and the gear and services we provide while promoting the Fredericksburg-region as a go-to spot for outdoor activities,”April Peterson, owner of River Rock Outfitter, said in the press release.

Organizations and businesses interested in funding in 2023 may apply online.

“From fall foliage tours and holiday festivals to winter sports and spring break trips, these programs will help build Virginia’s year-round tourism economy by targeting out-of-state visitors to visit Virginia for long weekends, outdoor recreation, special events, and package tours from September to May,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

