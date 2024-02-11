Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Art Hive to showcase the works of Wes Freed; A Richmond artist, born in Augusta County
Arts & Culture, Local

Art Hive to showcase the works of Wes Freed; A Richmond artist, born in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Wes Freed
Submitted

A collection of works by Crimora artist Wes Freed will be on display at the Art Hive in Staunton for the month of March.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, March 1, from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered.

Freed died on Sept. 4, 2022, from colorectal cancer. While he was born in Augusta County, he made Richmond his home contributing to the art, music and acting scene.

Described by Rolling Stone as ‘surreal southern-gothic’, Freed’s artistry shone in his album covers for The Drive-By Truckers.

His signature art style blended markers, watercolor and acrylic, earned comparisons to Hipgnosis and Pink Floyd. His creations included a blend of moonlit landscapes, mystical creatures like one-eyed owls and whimsical skeletons. His work was included in the 2019 book The Art of Wes Freed: Paintings, Posters, Pin-ups and Possums.

In Richmond, Freed performed with several bands including Dirt Ball, The Shiners, Mudd Helmut, Mutant Drones and The Mag Bats.

He also acted in works including Jim Stramel’s The Thrillbillys (2001) and Degenerates Ink (2010). He also participated in a humorous commercial series for Chesterfield Auto Parts.

The collection of works on loan from the Friends of Wes Freed includes t-shirts and a collection of art prints for sale benefitting a memorial scholarship fund at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The memorial fund with VCUarts seeks to help the next generation of artists from the Shenandoah Valley and other rural communities. The fund has raised $18,000 of a $50,000 goal. Once the full endowment is reached, scholarships will be awarded to students looking to pursue their artistic passions.

Freed was a 1987 graduate of VCU.

This showcase highlighting Freed’s work will be one of the first in the Shenandoah Valley.

Art Hive is located at 835 Spring Hill Road in Staunton.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board meeting on Tuesday night to include ‘trial run’ of Owl cameras
2 Virginia, playing 5-on-8, notches the W at Florida State, improves to 10-3 in ACC
3 Jamie Luckie is still calling fouls: Five observations from Virginia’s win at FSU
4 Metrics: Fourth straight true road W only gives Virginia a nudge with the computers
5 Augusta County hides texts on Steven Morelli resignation in FOIA response

Latest News

parents at computer
Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board meeting on Tuesday night to include ‘trial run’ of Owl cameras

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local

Albemarle County: Half Mile Branch Road closing this week for pipe replacement work

Chris Graham

VDOT is replacing a pipe on Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the Crozet area and will close the roadway between Route 1013 (Harvest Farms Lane) and Roseland Farm, Wednesday at 8 a.m. until Thursday at 3 p.m.

virginia politics
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Mack Trucks getting money from Virginia to expand Roanoke County production facility

Chris Graham

Mack Trucks will invest $14.5 million to expand its Roanoke County production facility by 72,000-square-feet to increase capacity for its medium-duty truck line and an emerging medium-duty electric truck line.

Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

Mel Gurtov: Sneak attacks from the DOJ on Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden

Contributors
norfolk virginia beach
Environment, Virginia

Study under way to address sea level rise along coastal regions of Virginia

Crystal Graham
woman on cruise
Environment, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: What is the cruise industry doing to reduce its environmental footprint?

Contributors
environment
Environment, Op-Eds, US & World

Roddy Scheer: Explainer on the impact on the environment of carbon offsets

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status