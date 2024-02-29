Countries
Home Art by local students focus of Staunton Augusta Art Center exhibit in March
Arts & Culture, Local, Schools

Art by local students focus of Staunton Augusta Art Center exhibit in March

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

The Staunton Augusta Art Center opens its annual Youth Art Show featuring the works of students from Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County from March 1 to 30, 2024.

The artwork of hundreds of kindergarten through 12-grade students from public and private schools in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County will be featured. The remarkable exhibition not only provides students the unique opportunity to display their work in a professional art gallery, but allows the public to experience the multi-media artwork of students in their community. The Art Center works closely with area art teachers who curate their students’ involvement in the eagerly anticipated art show.

The exhibition is proudly sponsored by Susan Polly, who annually supports the talented students and their artwork.

Openings of pieces in the exhibit will be spread throughout the weekend, and are open to the students, their friends and families, and the public. On Saturday, March 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. an opening will be held for the works of Augusta County Public Schools, Independent Studios and private schools. On Sunday, March 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. an opening will be held for the works of Staunton Public Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools.

Staunton Augusta Art Center, R. R. Smith Center for History & Art, is at 20 S. New Street, Staunton. Admission is free and open to the public.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

