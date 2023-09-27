Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
ARROW Project’s first fundraiser is art auction to provide mental health services in SAW area
Culture, Local

ARROW Project’s first fundraiser is art auction to provide mental health services in SAW area

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of ARROW Project.

ARROW Project’s first official fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 29, at Silver Line Theatre.

ARROW Project’s Art Auction Fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will raise funds to directly impact the nonprofit organization’s ability to provide mental health services to clients in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro, and surrounding areas.

The auction will include works in various forms of medium by local artists who donated their time and talent for ARROW’s cause. Mediums include paintings, sculptures and photography.

Tickets are $35 per person and available online. Light refreshments will be served.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog
2 Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue
3 Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency
4 Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing
5 Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Latest News

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of Route 708 to close next week in Rockingham County

Rebecca Barnabi
theater
Culture, Local

Waynesboro Players presents ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ in thrust format at BRCC

Rebecca Barnabi

Laughter will resound from BRCC’s Black Box Theatre this weekend and next weekend in the Waynesboro Players' fall production.

uva basketball
Sports

We finally have the full 2023-2024 schedules for UVA Basketball

Scott Ratcliffe

The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed the league schedules for men’s and women’s basketball on Tuesday night, and both Virginia programs will have some exciting matchups to look forward to on the hardwood in 2023-2024.

brooks robinson
Sports

#5 Brooks Robinson: The face of the golden age of the Baltimore Orioles

Scott German
us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Senate releases bill to avoid shutdown, House Republicans continue to refuse approval

Rebecca Barnabi
uva nc state
Sports

Elliott addresses penalties: ‘Don’t put it in the hands of the ref to make the call’

Chris Graham
housing
Local, Politics

Waynesboro: City manager buries denial of rental inspection program

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy