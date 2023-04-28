Arlington man charged with murder in death of 3-month-old in 2022

An Arlington man faces charges in the 2022 death of a 3-month old.

Jerard Hargrove, 29, of Arlington, was arrested and charged with homicide and child abuse/neglect in the Oct. 8, 2022, death of the infant.

According to Arlington County Police, Hargrove reported that he was home with the infant when he located her unresponsive the morning of Sept. 1. Medics treated the infant on scene before transporting her to an area hospital.

The infant remained hospitalized and died on Oct. 8.

Earlier this month, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide with cause being complications of blunt force injury to the head. Indictments for Hargrove were subsequently presented to and returned by a grand jury.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld in accordance with Virginia Code § 19.2-11.2, which limits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).