Arlington County: Police investigate Arlington Mill stabbing that injured three

Arlington County Police are investigating a stabbing in the Arlington Mill neighborhood on Friday evening that left three people injured.

At approximately 6:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing in the 5100 block of Columbia Pike. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject suffering from a laceration and immediately began rendering aid.

According to Arlington County Police, responding officers canvassed the area and located an additional adult male subject in the 1000 block of South Frederick Street and a juvenile male subject in the 5000 block of 8th Road South also suffering from lacerations and rendered aid.

All three patients were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

At this time, all three are in stable condition and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The preliminary investigation indicates a physical altercation between approximately five subjects, who are known to each other, occurred in a stairwell inside a residential building in the 5100 block of Columbia Pike, during which the three individuals sustained their injuries.

During the course of the investigation, a knife was recovered.

This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information or home surveillance that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.