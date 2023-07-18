Application period open through Aug. 11 for Harrisonburg Citizen Academy

Community members interested in learning more about their local government will soon have an opportunity to engage with City staff and get hands-on experience during the Harrisonburg Citizen Academy.

The 13-week program, held one night each week from Aug. 24 to mid-November, allows participants to visit City of Harrisonburg departments and some partner organizations to learn from staff members about the services they provide our community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about Harrisonburg programs and projects while seeing up-close demonstrations of the tools, equipment and vehicles staff use in the performance of their duties.

“This is an opportunity we as staff look forward to each year, because it allows us to engage one-on-one with community members and talk about the services we offer that can help them, their families and their businesses,” said Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks, the administrator of Harrisonburg Citizen Academy. “It’s also a great opportunity for anyone looking to take on a bigger role in improving Harrisonburg. Every year we have participants that go on to join a City board or commission or even run for Harrisonburg City Council.”

Classes take place from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday night, with some alterations – the Aug. 31 class at Harrisonburg Public Works will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to allow for extra time. And the Nov. 15 class with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County/City of Harrisonburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office and the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg will take place on a Wednesday evening. There also will be an optional Saturday class that will visit the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority and Harrisonburg Water Treatment Plant in October.

Participants are required to attend the majority of classes to be eligible to receive a completion certificate.

Applications are due by Aug. 11.

Those interested can learn more and find an application and schedule with times and locations for class at www.harrisonburgva.gov/citizen-academy.

Any questions may be directed to [email protected].