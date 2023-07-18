Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Application period open through Aug. 11 for Harrisonburg Citizen Academy
Local, Politics

Application period open through Aug. 11 for Harrisonburg Citizen Academy

Crystal Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg citizen academy
Submitted photo

Community members interested in learning more about their local government will soon have an opportunity to engage with City staff and get hands-on experience during the Harrisonburg Citizen Academy.

The 13-week program, held one night each week from Aug. 24 to mid-November, allows participants to visit City of Harrisonburg departments and some partner organizations to learn from staff members about the services they provide our community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about Harrisonburg programs and projects while seeing up-close demonstrations of the tools, equipment and vehicles staff use in the performance of their duties.

“This is an opportunity we as staff look forward to each year, because it allows us to engage one-on-one with community members and talk about the services we offer that can help them, their families and their businesses,” said Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks, the administrator of Harrisonburg Citizen Academy. “It’s also a great opportunity for anyone looking to take on a bigger role in improving Harrisonburg. Every year we have participants that go on to join a City board or commission or even run for Harrisonburg City Council.”

Classes take place from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday night, with some alterations – the Aug. 31 class at Harrisonburg Public Works will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to allow for extra time. And the Nov. 15 class with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County/City of Harrisonburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office and the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg will take place on a Wednesday evening. There also will be an optional Saturday class that will visit the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority and Harrisonburg Water Treatment Plant in October.

Participants are required to attend the majority of classes to be eligible to receive a completion certificate.

Applications are due by Aug. 11.

Those interested can learn more and find an application and schedule with times and locations for class at www.harrisonburgva.gov/citizen-academy.

Any questions may be directed to [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball
2 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees increase of 2 million contacts, adds Spanish, LGBTQI+ outreach
3 The next battle in Congress: MAGAs go after National Defense Authorization Act
4 City of Staunton launches awareness system as part of flood mitigation strategy
5 More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023

Latest News

healthcare
Virginia

Strategic care: UVA, Riverside form alliance to expand care to Eastern Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
basketball
Sports

VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson, coming off 7-25 first season, announces staff changes

Chris Graham

VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson is adding to and reconfiguring his staff heading into Year 2 in Lexington.

Sports

Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies of colic

Rebecca Barnabi

Funny Cide, the 2003 winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, who was one race away from becoming the next Triple Crown winner, has died.

nurse doctor medical health
Local

New mission statement for Augusta Health reflects inclusivity in the community

Rebecca Barnabi
acc football
Sports

ACC sets roster of coaches, players taking part in next week’s ACC Football Kickoff

Chris Graham
drivers license dmv blood type included
Virginia

Virginians may now have choice to include blood type on driver’s license or ID

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County leaders step up pressure on Scott Seaton, backing political challenger

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy