Delilah finds her forever home; RHSPCA needs foster parents for dogs like her

Delilah, a three-year-old collie mix, finally has her happy ending. After more than 11 months in the care of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, she finally found her forever home.

Delilah spent more time at her foster home than most dogs and required more than five months of healing for physical injuries she received on the streets. It’s unknown how long she was fending for herself before she entered the care of the RHSPCA.

This spring, Delilah was adopted, and she just returned from a Memorial Day trip to the beach.

The RHSPCA is in dire need of foster homes for dogs due to a 30 percent increase in intakes. Most dogs find homes within five weeks. Delilah was an exception.

The RHSPCA takes into its care more than 1,000 dogs each year. The SPCA has 150 more dogs in their care now compared to the same time last year and is nearing capacity.

If you are interested in fostering a dog, fill out an application online at www.rhspca.org or stop the facility at 2170 Furnace Road in Harrisonburg.