VDOT holding information meeting on proposed Hydraulic Road roundabout

VDOT will hold a citizen information meeting on Tuesday to share plans for a proposed roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and District Avenue/Cedar Hill Road in Albemarle County.

The hearing will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University Area, located at 1901 Emmet Street in Charlotteville.

The current four-way intersection is controlled by a traffic signal. VDOT proposes to improve safety by reconstructing the existing intersection into a multi-lane roundabout featuring pedestrian crossings on all four approaches.

The project will be advertised for bids in the summer of 2028. Construction will begin in the fall of 2028 and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2029.

Citizens are invited to stop in and view project options, ask questions, and leave comments. They can also submit comments to John Rose, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper VA 22701, or e-mail them to [email protected].

Reference “Route 743 & District Ave. Roundabout Comment” in the subject line.

If you would like detailed information on plans for the roundabout, go to Hydraulic Road and District Ave./Cedar Hill Rd. Roundabout | Virginia Department of Transportation

Visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or check the 511 Virginia mobile app for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.