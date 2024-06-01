Countries
Home VDOT holding information meeting on proposed Hydraulic Road roundabout
Local, Public Safety

VDOT holding information meeting on proposed Hydraulic Road roundabout

Chris Graham
Published date:
road
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

VDOT will hold a citizen information meeting on Tuesday to share plans for a proposed roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and District Avenue/Cedar Hill Road in Albemarle County.

The hearing will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University Area, located at 1901 Emmet Street in Charlotteville.

The current four-way intersection is controlled by a traffic signal. VDOT proposes to improve safety by reconstructing the existing intersection into a multi-lane roundabout featuring pedestrian crossings on all four approaches.

The project will be advertised for bids in the summer of 2028. Construction will begin in the fall of 2028 and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2029.

Citizens are invited to stop in and view project options, ask questions, and leave comments.  They can also submit comments to John Rose, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper VA 22701, or e-mail them to [email protected].

Reference “Route 743 & District Ave. Roundabout Comment” in the subject line.

If you would like detailed information on plans for the roundabout, go to Hydraulic Road and District Ave./Cedar Hill Rd. Roundabout | Virginia Department of Transportation

Visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or check the 511 Virginia mobile app for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

