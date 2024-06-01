Richmond Police identify victim in Raven Street death investigation

Richmond Police, investigating the case of four persons shot on Monday, have determined there were two shooting scenes, the 2100 block of Ford Avenue and the 1900 block of Raven Street.

Following the shootings on Ford Avenue, which resulted in the homicide of a juvenile male, 15, and an injury to a juvenile male, 14, shots were fired about a block away among a large gathering of people on Raven Street.

Two adult males were shot at this scene.

Lavaris Harris, 24, of Richmond, later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.