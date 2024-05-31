Charlottesville: Work under way on pedestrian, bicycle bridge in Jordan Park

A new pedestrian and bicycle bridge is coming soon to Jordan Park in Charlottesville.

The City of Charlottesville Parks Department reports that work is under way and should be completed by the end of July.

The bridge will allow users of the Moore’s Creek trail to cross the tributary to access the trails west of the playground and basketball courts and continue toward 5th Street.

Currently, the Rivanna Trails Foundation footpath crosses the creek with a rock hop.

The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant and will cost approximately $175,000.

It should be complete and open for public use in August.