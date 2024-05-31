Countries
Charlottesville: Work under way on pedestrian, bicycle bridge in Jordan Park

Crystal Graham
Published date:
pedestrian bicycle bridge
The bridge in Jordan Park in Charlottesville will be similar to the photograph when completed. Submitted photo.

A new pedestrian and bicycle bridge is coming soon to Jordan Park in Charlottesville.

The City of Charlottesville Parks Department reports that work is under way and should be completed by the end of July.

The bridge will allow users of the Moore’s Creek trail to cross the tributary to access the trails west of the playground and basketball courts and continue toward 5th Street.

Currently, the Rivanna Trails Foundation footpath crosses the creek with a rock hop.

The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant and will cost approximately $175,000.

It should be complete and open for public use in August.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

