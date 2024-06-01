Families of inmates at two Virginia prisons have access to expanded video visitation

The Virginia Department of Corrections has expanded video visitation at Sussex I State Prison and Cold Springs Correctional Unit.

The expansion, done in conjunction with partners ViaPath and Assisting Families of Inmates, took effect at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sussex I, a maximum-security prison in Sussex County, has a peak capacity of 1,139 inmates.

Cold Springs, a medium-security prison in Augusta County, has a peak capacity of 113 inmates.

Every living area at each facility is equipped with video visitation equipment, allowing inmates to conduct visits from their living areas.

At Cold Springs, hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

At Sussex I, hours of operation for the general population will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

Keen Mountain Correctional Center expanded its visitation in April, following Deerfield Correctional Complex (April 3) and Pocahontas State Correctional Center (April 9).

Earlier this year, the VADOC expanded video visitation at Virginia Correctional Center for Women (Jan. 29) and Baskerville Correctional Center (Feb. 6).

In late 2023, video visitation expanded at Green Rock and River North correctional centers.

Additional information about visitation is available on the Visiting an Inmate section of the VADOC website.