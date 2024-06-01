Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Families of inmates at two Virginia prisons have access to expanded video visitation
Public Safety, Virginia

Families of inmates at two Virginia prisons have access to expanded video visitation

Chris Graham
Published date:
man in jumpsuit incarceration
(© motortion – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Corrections has expanded video visitation at Sussex I State Prison and Cold Springs Correctional Unit.

The expansion, done in conjunction with partners ViaPath and Assisting Families of Inmates, took effect at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sussex I, a maximum-security prison in Sussex County, has a peak capacity of 1,139 inmates.

Cold Springs, a medium-security prison in Augusta County, has a peak capacity of 113 inmates.

Every living area at each facility is equipped with video visitation equipment, allowing inmates to conduct visits from their living areas.

At Cold Springs, hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

At Sussex I, hours of operation for the general population will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

Keen Mountain Correctional Center expanded its visitation in April, following Deerfield Correctional Complex (April 3) and Pocahontas State Correctional Center (April 9).

Earlier this year, the VADOC expanded video visitation at Virginia Correctional Center for Women (Jan. 29) and Baskerville Correctional Center (Feb. 6).

In late 2023, video visitation expanded at Green Rock and River North correctional centers.

Additional information about visitation is available on the Visiting an Inmate section of the VADOC website.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA agrees to pay out $9M to victims in Nov. 13, 2022, shootings
2 UVA wins NCAA Tournament opener, uncharacteristically, with its pitching
3 O’s top prospect Jackson Holliday: ‘I don’t think I’m far off’ from a return to MLB
4 Convicted felon Donald Trump, in cease-and-desist, to Bob Good: You’re a fraud
5 Delilah finds her forever home; RHSPCA needs foster parents for dogs like her

Latest News

richmond virginia
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Raven Street death investigation

Chris Graham
norfolk virginia beach
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man gets 17 years in second-degree murder of older brother in 2021

Chris Graham

A Norfolk man was sentenced on Friday to 17 years in prison in the second-degree murder of his older brother in 2021.

joe savino uva baseball
Sports

UVA wins NCAA Tournament opener, uncharacteristically, with its pitching

Chris Graham

Virginia played its way into a Top 16 national seed not because, as has been the tradition in the Brian O’Connor era, its pitching, but rather, in spite of it.

donald trump toon
Politics, U.S. & World News

Mailbag: AFP readers sound off on Donald Trump felony conviction

Contributors
bob good
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Convicted felon Donald Trump, in cease-and-desist, to Bob Good: You’re a fraud

Chris Graham
uva nov 13 graphic
Public Safety, Sports

UVA agrees to pay out $9M to victims in Nov. 13, 2022, shootings

Chris Graham
white house
Politics, U.S. & World News

Your ‘spoiler’ vote almost certainly will only elect the other guy

Barry Rosenberg

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status