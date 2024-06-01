Norfolk man gets 17 years in second-degree murder of older brother in 2021

A Norfolk man was sentenced on Friday to 17 years in prison in the second-degree murder of his older brother in 2021.

Gregory Alexander Mayo, 32, was convicted in January in the shooting death of Kevin Michael Gumbs, a New York resident who had been visiting Mayo.

According to court documents, Gumbs decided to return to New York because of his younger brother’s concerning behavior.

On the night of Feb. 11, 2021, a home surveillance system near Mayo’s residence on Guy Avenue captured the sound of six gunshots. The next day, a neighbor found Gumbs’ body under a tarp outside.

Gumbs’ cause of death was ruled as six gunshot wounds to his torso, and the medical examiner noted abrasions to Gumbs’ back consistent with his body having been dragged.

Norfolk Police contacted a family member who last spoke with Gumbs before his death. The family member told investigators that the family had confronted Mayo about Gumbs’ death, and Mayo admitted to them that he shot Mr. Gumbs for being “disrespectful.”

On Feb. 13, 2021, Norfolk Police arrested Mayo and confiscated a 9mm pistol and multiple cartridge casings from his residence. Forensic examiners later determined that the casings and the bullets recovered during Gumbs’ autopsy were fired from Mayo’s pistol.

On Jan. 12, 2024, Mr. Mayo pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of murder. Judge David W. Lannetti accepted Mayo’s plea with an agreed maximum sentence of 18 years in prison and found him guilty of both charges.

On Friday, Mayo appeared for sentencing. Taking into account the wishes of Mr. Gumbs’ family, prosecutors recommended an active sentence of 15 years. After argument and considering the facts of the case, Judge Lannetti sentenced Mayo to serve 17 years in prison and suspended an additional nine years on the conditions that Mayo complete 10 years of uniform good behavior and an indeterminate period of supervised probation.

“The tragedy of this case is as old as that of Cain and Abel,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Because of Mr. Mayo’s crimes, the Mayo and Gumbs families have now lost two sons: one to prison and the other to the grave. We have done our best to balance justice and abide by their wishes as they grieve, and we grieve with them.”