Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Ben Cline, if you didn’t know this already, continues to ‘stand with Donald Trump’
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Ben Cline, if you didn’t know this already, continues to ‘stand with Donald Trump’

Chris Graham
Published date:
ben cline
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Ben Cline, who voted along with 146 other Republicans to decertify the 2020 election hours after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by MAGA extremists, continues to “stand with Donald Trump.”

“Today’s court decision was the result of years of ‘lawfare’ that has been waged against Donald Trump by the radical Left,” Cline, a Republican who represents the Sixth District in the U.S. House, wrote on Twitter late Thursday night, hours after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in an effort to hide hush-money payments to a porn star.

Cline is a lawyer and former assistant local prosecutor who should know better, though, to be fair, his experience in law didn’t advance past basic stuff, like traffic tickets, low-level crimes and business and family law.

That’s why it should be no surprise to see him say things like:

“They found a political prosecutor who campaigned on targeting Trump, but could not articulate the crimes he allegedly committed, a partisan judge who donated to Trump’s opponents and tilted the scales of justice by committing several egregious reversible errors, and a mainstream news media unhinged in their hatred of Trump and desperate for his conviction,” Cline said.

Fact check: prosecutor Alvin Bragg articulated the crimes that Trump committed well enough to convince a jury of 12 to unanimously convict the former president on all 34 counts; actual legal experts (which is to say, people with more experience in the law than occasionally fixing a speeding ticket) are saying that Judge Juan Merchan’s handling of the trial will prove to be tough for Trump’s lawyers to overturn on appeal; and on the media, what is mainstream anymore, in a world with an entire dedicated right-wing news ecosystem?

Cline finished his rant thusly: “But they are forgetting one thing: the people stand with Donald Trump. I stand with Donald Trump.”

We knew that already, Ben; we didn’t forget that you voted to subvert the will of 81 million voters to side with the insurrectionists who sent you and the rest of Congress into hiding.

It’s funny how Cline and the other 146 don’t seem to realize that they were coming for them, too.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA agrees to pay out $9M to victims in Nov. 13, 2022, shootings
2 UVA wins NCAA Tournament opener, uncharacteristically, with its pitching
3 O’s top prospect Jackson Holliday: ‘I don’t think I’m far off’ from a return to MLB
4 Convicted felon Donald Trump, in cease-and-desist, to Bob Good: You’re a fraud
5 Delilah finds her forever home; RHSPCA needs foster parents for dogs like her

Latest News

Chop
U.S. & World News

‘A little miracle kid’: West Virginia dog beats the odds, survives poisoning from fungi

Crystal Graham
Harrisonburg public bus outside JMU football stadium
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg asks for feedback on 10-year public transportation plan

Crystal Graham

Harrisonburg is making plans for the next decade of bus service and wants the public to provide comments before the final draft is completed.

road
Local, Public Safety

VDOT holding information meeting on proposed Hydraulic Road roundabout

Chris Graham

VDOT will hold a citizen information meeting on Tuesday to share plans for a proposed roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and District Avenue/Cedar Hill Road in Albemarle County.

richmond virginia
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Raven Street death investigation

Chris Graham
man in jumpsuit incarceration
Public Safety, Virginia

Families of inmates at two Virginia prisons have access to expanded video visitation

Chris Graham
norfolk virginia beach
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man gets 17 years in second-degree murder of older brother in 2021

Chris Graham
joe savino uva baseball
Sports

UVA wins NCAA Tournament opener, uncharacteristically, with its pitching

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status