Ben Cline, if you didn’t know this already, continues to ‘stand with Donald Trump’

Ben Cline, who voted along with 146 other Republicans to decertify the 2020 election hours after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by MAGA extremists, continues to “stand with Donald Trump.”

“Today’s court decision was the result of years of ‘lawfare’ that has been waged against Donald Trump by the radical Left,” Cline, a Republican who represents the Sixth District in the U.S. House, wrote on Twitter late Thursday night, hours after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in an effort to hide hush-money payments to a porn star.

Cline is a lawyer and former assistant local prosecutor who should know better, though, to be fair, his experience in law didn’t advance past basic stuff, like traffic tickets, low-level crimes and business and family law.

That’s why it should be no surprise to see him say things like:

“They found a political prosecutor who campaigned on targeting Trump, but could not articulate the crimes he allegedly committed, a partisan judge who donated to Trump’s opponents and tilted the scales of justice by committing several egregious reversible errors, and a mainstream news media unhinged in their hatred of Trump and desperate for his conviction,” Cline said.

Fact check: prosecutor Alvin Bragg articulated the crimes that Trump committed well enough to convince a jury of 12 to unanimously convict the former president on all 34 counts; actual legal experts (which is to say, people with more experience in the law than occasionally fixing a speeding ticket) are saying that Judge Juan Merchan’s handling of the trial will prove to be tough for Trump’s lawyers to overturn on appeal; and on the media, what is mainstream anymore, in a world with an entire dedicated right-wing news ecosystem?

Cline finished his rant thusly: “But they are forgetting one thing: the people stand with Donald Trump. I stand with Donald Trump.”

We knew that already, Ben; we didn’t forget that you voted to subvert the will of 81 million voters to side with the insurrectionists who sent you and the rest of Congress into hiding.

It’s funny how Cline and the other 146 don’t seem to realize that they were coming for them, too.