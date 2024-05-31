UVA Police report details of ongoing phone scam: Don’t fall for this one

UVA Police is reporting calls from a phone scammer claiming to be the assistant chief of University Police.

The scam is a common one: in this case, the caller claims that someone known to the recipient of the call has been arrested, and demands the wire transfer of a sum of money for the release of the arrestee from jail.

“While this is the tactic this scammer is using, please keep in mind that scams are ever-changing and may include the claim that the recipient of the call has unpaid court fines or a warrant that can be resolved through immediate payment,” UVA Police reported in a press release sent out on Friday morning.

“We want to remind everyone in the University Community that the University Police Division will never contact you and demand money under any circumstance,” the release reported.

The basic advice: if you get one of these calls, don’t fall for it.

If you or someone you know has been victimized by this phone scam, contact the University Police Division at (434) 924-7166 or email [email protected].