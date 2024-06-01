Harrisonburg asks for feedback on 10-year public transportation plan

Harrisonburg is making plans for the next decade of bus service and wants the public to provide comments before the final draft is completed.

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has prepared its 10-year plan based on a survey and input gained from riders.

Transit strategic plans are required for transit agencies operating in metropolitan areas of Virginia to ensure transit services are planned to better meet the community’s mobility needs.

The 10-year plan presents HDPT with an opportunity to evaluate and update the department’s services and network to respond to changes in the community.

“We are very excited about the future of public transportation in Harrisonburg, and this new transit strategic plan will go a long way toward preparing us for that future,” said Cheryl Spain, HDPT deputy director. “The three key priorities of HDPT are safety, customer service and schedule. And I believe all three areas are being strengthened thanks to the community taking part in this process and making sure their needs are represented as we create our next long-range plan.”

Harrisonburg community members may review the plan and provide any comments using an online comment form on the website through June 23.