Be safe while having fun: Anticipate summer hazards before grilling, boating, driving

Summer is here, and for many, the season is packed full of grilling, boating, driving and more. The State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance reminds Virginians to review insurance coverage ahead of any fun in the sun.

“Whether you’re grilling with friends, driving or boating, don’t let a lack of insurance coverage put a damper on your summer fun,” said Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. “Anticipate summer hazards now to minimize their potential financial damage by ensuring your insurance coverage is adequate and up to date.”

Whatever you do over the summer months, it’s important for Virginians to protect themselves and their homes, vehicles and belongings against potential risks.

Insurance coverage to review